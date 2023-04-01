Saturday's game between the Atlanta Braves (1-0) and Washington Nationals (0-1) squaring off at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the heavily favored Braves, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 4:05 PM ET on April 1.

The Braves will look to Spencer Strider versus the Nationals and Josiah Gray.

Nationals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Nationals vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 7, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals were chosen as underdogs in 141 games last year and walked away with the win 47 times (33.3%) in those games.

Last year, Washington won 14 of 38 games when listed as at least +200 on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Last season Washington had the No. 26 offense in MLB play, scoring 3.7 runs per game (603 total runs).

The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.01).

Nationals Schedule