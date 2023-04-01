UConn vs. Miami (FL): Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Final Four
A Final Four matchup features the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (29-8) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (29-7) playing with a trip to the National Championship Game up for grabs on Saturday at NRG Stadium. UConn is a 5.5-point favorite in the NCAA Tournament contest, which begins at 8:49 PM on CBS. The over/under is 149.5 in the matchup.
UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Time: 8:49 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Houston, Texas
- Venue: NRG Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UConn
|-5.5
|149.5
UConn vs Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats
- The Huskies have a 22-9-0 record against the spread this season.
- UConn has a record of 15-3, a 83.3% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Huskies.
- So far this season, Miami (FL) has compiled an 18-11-0 record against the spread.
- This season, the Hurricanes have come away with a win four times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +195 or longer on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami (FL) has a 33.9% chance of pulling out a win.
UConn vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 149.5
|% of Games Over 149.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UConn
|12
|38.7%
|78.8
|158.4
|64.4
|136.3
|143.2
|Miami (FL)
|17
|53.1%
|79.6
|158.4
|71.9
|136.3
|147
Additional UConn vs Miami (FL) Insights & Trends
- UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Huskies have gone over the total four times.
- Miami (FL) is 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone over the total six times.
- The 78.8 points per game the Huskies record are 6.9 more points than the Hurricanes allow (71.9).
- UConn has a 13-6 record against the spread and an 18-4 record overall when putting up more than 71.9 points.
- The Hurricanes put up an average of 79.6 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 64.4 the Huskies allow.
- When it scores more than 64.4 points, Miami (FL) is 14-9 against the spread and 24-6 overall.
UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UConn
|22-9-0
|14-6
|19-12-0
|Miami (FL)
|18-11-0
|3-0
|15-17-0
UConn vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits
|UConn
|Miami (FL)
|15-2
|Home Record
|16-1
|5-5
|Away Record
|7-4
|10-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|3-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-2-0
|83.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.4
|70.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.2
|11-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|3-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|2-9-0
