After going 1-for-2 in his most recent game, Victor Robles and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Spencer Strider) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Braves.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)

Victor Robles At The Plate (2022)

  • Robles hit .221 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 17 walks.
  • Robles reached base via a hit in 61 of 132 games last season (46.2%), including multiple hits in 12.1% of those games (16 of them).
  • He hit a long ball in 4.5% of his games in 2022 (six of 132), including 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Robles picked up an RBI in 23 of 132 games last year (17.4%), with two or more RBIz in five of those contests (3.8%).
  • He scored a run in 27.3% of his 132 games last season, with more than one run in 3.8% of those games (five).

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
60 GP 57
.230 AVG .212
.270 OBP .270
.342 SLG .274
10 XBH 8
5 HR 1
21 RBI 12
50/8 K/BB 54/9
8 SB 7
Home Away
68 GP 64
36 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (39.1%)
6 (8.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (15.6%)
21 (30.9%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (23.4%)
5 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.6%)
14 (20.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (14.1%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Braves pitching staff ranked second in MLB last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves surrendered the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Strider will start for the Braves, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, Oct. 14, the 24-year-old right-hander started the game and went 2 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • In 31 games last season he compiled an 11-5 record and had a 2.67 ERA and a 0.995 WHIP.
