The Washington Nationals and Alex Call, who went 0-for-2 with an RBI last time in action, battle Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Braves Starter: Jared Shuster

Jared Shuster TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Alex Call At The Plate (2022)

Call hit .237 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks.

In 42.6% of his games last year (20 of 47), Call got a base hit, and in four of those games (8.5%) he recorded two or more hits.

He homered in five games a year ago (out of 47 opportunities, 10.6%), going deep in 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

Call drove in a run in seven of 47 games last year, with multiple RBIs in three of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He crossed home in 17 of 47 games a year ago (36.2%), including one multi-run game.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 18 GP 24 .100 AVG .344 .182 OBP .447 .200 SLG .578 2 XBH 7 1 HR 4 1 RBI 12 17/4 K/BB 13/11 2 SB 1 Home Away 19 GP 28 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (53.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.3%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (42.9%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.3%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (21.4%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)