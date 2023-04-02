The New York Rangers (44-21-11) visit the Washington Capitals (34-33-9) -- who've lost three straight -- on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

You can watch the action on TNT, TVAS, and SN360 to see the Rangers play the Capitals.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SN360
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/14/2023 Rangers Capitals 5-3 NYR
2/25/2023 Capitals Rangers 6-3 WAS
12/27/2022 Rangers Capitals 4-0 WAS

Capitals Stats & Trends

  • The Capitals' total of 234 goals conceded (3.1 per game) is 15th in the league.
  • With 236 goals (3.1 per game), the Capitals have the league's 20th-ranked offense.
  • In their last 10 games, the Capitals have gone 3-5-2 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that time.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Alexander Ovechkin 70 42 30 72 51 29 50%
Dylan Strome 75 18 39 57 38 39 49.4%
Evgeny Kuznetsov 75 12 42 54 54 40 48.2%
Conor Sheary 76 15 20 35 30 39 52.6%
T.J. Oshie 58 19 16 35 26 44 46.1%

Rangers Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in league action, conceding 203 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank fourth.
  • The Rangers' 252 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 games, the Rangers have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 1.9 goals per game (19 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that stretch.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Artemi Panarin 76 25 59 84 97 33 31.3%
Mika Zibanejad 76 38 44 82 63 49 48.7%
Adam Fox 76 12 55 67 74 84 -
Vincent Trocheck 76 20 37 57 60 51 56%
Patrick Kane 69 21 34 55 60 30 50%

