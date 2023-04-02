Capitals vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The New York Rangers (44-21-11) visit the Washington Capitals (34-33-9), who have lost three in a row, on Sunday, April 2 at 1:00 PM ET on TNT, TVAS, and SN360.
Capitals vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SN360
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-130)
|Capitals (+110)
|6
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have been listed as an underdog 41 times this season, and won 13, or 31.7%, of those games.
- Washington has gone 11-17, a 39.3% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +110 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Capitals have a 47.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Washington's games this season have had over 6 goals 42 of 76 times.
Capitals vs. Rangers Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|252 (12th)
|Goals
|236 (20th)
|203 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|234 (16th)
|52 (14th)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (15th)
|42 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|36 (2nd)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Washington has hit the over six times.
- The Capitals total over the last 10 games is 0.6 goals greater than the 6 over/under listed for this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Capitals and their opponents are scoring 0.5 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.4 goals.
- The Capitals' 236 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 20th in the NHL.
- The Capitals have conceded 234 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th.
- They have a +2 goal differential, which ranks 18th in the league.
