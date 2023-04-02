Delon Wright and his Washington Wizards teammates take on the New York Knicks on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Wright, in his most recent showing, had 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists in a 116-109 loss to the Magic.

Let's break down Wright's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Delon Wright Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 7.2 7.7 Rebounds 4.5 3.5 4.1 Assists 5.5 3.8 3.1 PRA 21.5 14.5 14.9 PR 16.5 10.7 11.8 3PM 1.5 0.8 0.7



Delon Wright Insights vs. the Knicks

Wright has taken 5.7 shots per game this season and made 2.7 per game, which account for 4.1% and 4.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Wright is averaging 2.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 4.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Wright's opponents, the Knicks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 100.7 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 22nd in possessions per game with 101.2.

The Knicks concede 112.6 points per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

The Knicks are the eighth-ranked squad in the league, allowing 42.1 rebounds per contest.

The Knicks are the 12th-ranked team in the league, conceding 24.9 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks have conceded 12.9 makes per contest, 24th in the league.

Delon Wright vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 21 15 3 2 5 2 2 1/18/2023 22 11 5 4 1 2 2 1/13/2023 25 6 8 1 1 0 0

