On Sunday, Dominic Smith (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Jared Shuster. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Braves Starter: Jared Shuster

Jared Shuster TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Dominic Smith At The Plate (2022)

Smith hit .194 with 10 doubles, a triple and 12 walks.

Smith got a hit 18 times last season in 58 games (31.0%), including six multi-hit games (10.3%).

He did not hit a home run last year in the 58 games he appeared in.

Smith drove in a run in 11 games last season out 58 (19.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.6%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He crossed home in 10 of 58 games a year ago (17.2%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 22 GP 27 .250 AVG .154 .338 OBP .230 .339 SLG .244 5 XBH 6 0 HR 0 9 RBI 8 14/6 K/BB 23/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 33 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (30.3%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.1%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (21.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (15.2%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)