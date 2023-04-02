On Sunday, Dominic Smith (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Jared Shuster. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Dominic Smith At The Plate (2022)

  • Smith hit .194 with 10 doubles, a triple and 12 walks.
  • Smith got a hit 18 times last season in 58 games (31.0%), including six multi-hit games (10.3%).
  • He did not hit a home run last year in the 58 games he appeared in.
  • Smith drove in a run in 11 games last season out 58 (19.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.6%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He crossed home in 10 of 58 games a year ago (17.2%), including one multi-run game.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
22 GP 27
.250 AVG .154
.338 OBP .230
.339 SLG .244
5 XBH 6
0 HR 0
9 RBI 8
14/6 K/BB 23/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 33
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (30.3%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.1%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (21.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (15.2%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves gave up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Shuster makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
  • The southpaw will make his MLB debut at 24 years old.
