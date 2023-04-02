Jeimer Candelario -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Atlanta Braves, with Jared Shuster on the mound, on April 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Braves Starter: Jared Shuster

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate (2022)

Candelario hit .217 with 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks.

Candelario reached base via a hit in 64 of 124 games last season (51.6%), including multiple hits in 18.5% of those games (23 of them).

He hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games in 2022 (12 of 124), including 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Candelario drove in a run in 32 of 124 games last season (25.8%), including 12 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.7%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.

He scored in 37 of 124 games last year (29.8%), including 11 multi-run games (8.9%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 64 .196 AVG .236 .264 OBP .282 .314 SLG .404 14 XBH 20 4 HR 9 23 RBI 27 44/18 K/BB 65/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 60 GP 64 30 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (53.1%) 8 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (23.4%) 20 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (26.6%) 3 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (14.1%) 16 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (25.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)