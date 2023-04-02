Wizards vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Knicks (45-33) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Washington Wizards (34-43) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Madison Square Garden as heavy, 12.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET on MSG and NBCS-DC.
Wizards vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MSG and NBCS-DC
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Wizards vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Knicks 118 - Wizards 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 12.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (223)
- The Knicks have put together a 44-33-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 34-40-3 mark from the Wizards.
- When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Washington and its opponents aren't as successful (49.4% of the time) as New York and its opponents (52.6%).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Wizards are 17-33, while the Knicks are 25-13 as moneyline favorites.
Wizards Performance Insights
- Washington scores 113 points per game and give up 113.8, ranking them 22nd in the league on offense and 16th on defense.
- This season the Wizards are ranked 14th in the NBA in assists at 25.4 per game.
- The Wizards are 21st in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.3 per game) and 17th in 3-point percentage (35.7%).
- Washington takes 36.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.8% of Washington's baskets are 3-pointers, and 73.2% are 2-pointers.
