Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas, who went 2-for-3 with a double last time out, battle Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Lane Thomas At The Plate (2022)
- Thomas put together 120 hits and a .301 OBP while slugging .404.
- Thomas got a hit in 85 of 146 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 30 of those games.
- In 15 of 146 games last year, he homered (10.3%). He went deep in 3.1% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- In 25.3% of his 146 games a year ago, Thomas drove in a run (37 times). He also had 11 games with multiple RBIs (7.5%), and three or more RBIs in three games.
- He scored a run in 50 of 146 games last year, with multiple runs in 10 of those games.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|72
|.181
|AVG
|.293
|.252
|OBP
|.344
|.315
|SLG
|.481
|17
|XBH
|28
|7
|HR
|10
|14
|RBI
|38
|63/22
|K/BB
|69/19
|1
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|75
|33 (46.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|52 (69.3%)
|8 (11.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|22 (29.3%)
|21 (29.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|29 (38.7%)
|7 (9.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (10.7%)
|11 (15.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|26 (34.7%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Braves pitching staff ranked second in MLB last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrendered the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
- Shuster starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- The southpaw is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 24 years old.
