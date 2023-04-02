On Sunday, April 2, Austin Riley's Atlanta Braves (2-0) visit the Washington Nationals (0-2) in an early-season game at Nationals Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

The Nationals are +150 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Braves (-185). An 8.5-run over/under has been set in this game.

Nationals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Jared Shuster - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs MacKenzie Gore - WSH (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Braves were favored 130 times and won 88, or 67.7%, of those games.

The Braves had a record of 39-12, a 76.5% win rate, when they were favored by -185 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The implied probability of a win by Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Braves averaged 1.5 homers per game when playing on the road last season (118 total in road outings).

Atlanta averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game while slugging .435 on the road.

The Nationals were chosen as underdogs in 141 games last year and walked away with the win 47 times (33.3%) in those games.

Last year, the Nationals won 28 of 82 games when listed as at least +150 on the moneyline.

Washington hit 76 homers at home last season (0.9 per game).

The Nationals had a .377 slugging percentage and averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game at home.

Nationals vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Victor Robles 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+310)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +50000 29th 5th

