Wizards vs. Knicks Injury Report Today - April 2
Find the injury report for the Washington Wizards (34-43), which currently has four players listed on it, as the Wizards prepare for their matchup against the New York Knicks (45-33) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 2 at 6:00 PM ET.
The Wizards' last game was a 116-109 loss to the Magic on Friday. Corey Kispert totaled 27 points, three rebounds and zero assists for the Wizards.
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kristaps Porzingis
|PF
|Out
|Illness
|23.2
|8.4
|2.7
|Monte Morris
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|10.3
|3.4
|5.3
|Bradley Beal
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|23.2
|3.9
|5.4
|Kyle Kuzma
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
|21.2
|7.3
|3.7
New York Knicks Injury Report Today
Knicks Injuries: Derrick Rose: Out (Illness), Julius Randle: Out (Ankle), RJ Barrett: Out (Illness), Duane Washington Jr.: Out (Hip)
Wizards vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: MSG and NBCS-DC
Wizards Season Insights
- The Wizards' 113.0 points per game are just 0.4 more points than the 112.6 the Knicks give up.
- Washington has put together a 27-14 record in games it scores more than 112.6 points.
- While the Wizards are putting up 113.0 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, amassing 111.7 points per contest.
- Washington connects on 11.3 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) at a 35.7% rate (17th in NBA), compared to the 11.9 its opponents make, shooting 36.3% from deep.
- The Wizards rank 21st in the NBA with 111.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 24th defensively with 114.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Wizards vs. Knicks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Knicks
|-11.5
|221.5
