After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Drew Rasmussen) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Drew Rasmussen TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate (2022)

Abrams hit .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks.

Abrams picked up at least one hit 53 times last year in 90 games played (58.9%), including multiple hits on 12 occasions (13.3%).

He hit a home run in two of 90 games last year, going deep in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Abrams picked up an RBI in 15 of 90 games last season, with multiple RBIs in five of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.

In 32.2% of his games last season (29 of 90), he scored at least one run, and in four (4.4%) he scored more than once.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 45 GP 39 .226 AVG .268 .260 OBP .301 .308 SLG .341 9 XBH 7 1 HR 1 9 RBI 12 28/2 K/BB 22/3 3 SB 3 Home Away 49 GP 41 28 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (61.0%) 3 (6.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (22.0%) 15 (30.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (34.1%) 1 (2.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.4%) 7 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (19.5%)

