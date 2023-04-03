After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Ildemaro Vargas and the Washington Nationals take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Drew Rasmussen) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ildemaro Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate (2022)

  • Vargas hit .263 with 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.
  • Vargas had a hit 40 times last year in 63 games (63.5%), including 13 multi-hit games (20.6%).
  • He hit a long ball in 6.3% of his games in 2022 (four of 63), including 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Vargas picked up an RBI in 20 out of 63 games last year (31.7%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (4.8%).
  • He crossed home in 18 of 63 games a year ago (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
30 GP 32
.253 AVG .273
.302 OBP .296
.354 SLG .427
6 XBH 12
2 HR 2
10 RBI 13
10/6 K/BB 13/2
2 SB 1
Home Away
30 GP 33
19 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (63.6%)
4 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (27.3%)
8 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (30.3%)
2 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.1%)
10 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (30.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rays pitching staff was 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
  • Rasmussen starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 8, the 27-year-old righty threw in relief and went 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians.
  • In his 28 appearances last season he compiled an 11-7 record, had a 2.84 ERA, and a 1.041 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.