The Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz, who went 0-for-2 with an RBI last time out, take on Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate (2022)

  • Ruiz hit .251 with 22 doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks.
  • In 59.8% of his games last season (67 of 112), Ruiz got a base hit, and in 27 of those games (24.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In six of 112 games last year, he left the yard (5.4%). He went deep in 1.6% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Ruiz drove in a run in 27 of 112 games last year, with multiple RBIs in six of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He came around to score in 30 of his 112 games a year ago (26.8%), with more than one run scored three times (2.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
57 GP 54
.263 AVG .240
.303 OBP .321
.348 SLG .372
11 XBH 18
3 HR 4
13 RBI 23
24/9 K/BB 26/21
3 SB 3
Home Away
57 GP 55
36 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (56.4%)
15 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (21.8%)
13 (22.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (30.9%)
3 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.5%)
11 (19.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (29.1%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rays pitching staff ranked 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
  • Rasmussen makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 8, the 27-year-old right-hander, came out of the bullpen and went 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians.
  • Last season he finished with a 2.84 ERA and a 1.041 WHIP over his 28 games, putting together an 11-7 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.