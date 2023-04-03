Victor Robles Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rays - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Victor Robles -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Drew Rasmussen on the mound, on April 3 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Victor Robles At The Plate (2022)
- Robles hit .221 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 17 walks.
- In 46.2% of his 132 games last season, Robles picked up a hit. He also had 16 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in 4.5% of his games last year (six of 132), and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 17.4% of his 132 games a year ago, Robles drove in a run (23 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (3.8%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
- He crossed home plate in 36 of his 132 games a season ago (27.3%), with more than one run scored five times (3.8%).
Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|57
|.230
|AVG
|.212
|.270
|OBP
|.270
|.342
|SLG
|.274
|10
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|12
|50/8
|K/BB
|54/9
|8
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|64
|36 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (39.1%)
|6 (8.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (15.6%)
|21 (30.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (23.4%)
|5 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.6%)
|14 (20.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (14.1%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (15th in baseball).
- Rasmussen makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 8, the 27-year-old righty pitched in relief and went 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians.
- In 28 games last season he compiled an 11-7 record and had a 2.84 ERA and a 1.041 WHIP.
