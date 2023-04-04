Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rays - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Jeimer Candelario (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Josh Fleming. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rays.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rays Starter: Josh Fleming
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate (2022)
- Candelario hit .217 with 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks.
- Candelario got a hit in 51.6% of his 124 games last year, with more than one hit in 18.5% of those games.
- He hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games last year (12 of 124), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.8% of his 124 games a year ago, Candelario drove in a run (32 times). He also had 12 games with multiple RBIs (9.7%), and three or more RBIs in six games.
- He came around to score in 37 of his 124 games a year ago (29.8%), with two or more runs scored 11 times (8.9%).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|64
|.196
|AVG
|.236
|.264
|OBP
|.282
|.314
|SLG
|.404
|14
|XBH
|20
|4
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|27
|44/18
|K/BB
|65/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|64
|30 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|34 (53.1%)
|8 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|15 (23.4%)
|20 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (26.6%)
|3 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|9 (14.1%)
|16 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (25.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (15th in baseball).
- Fleming takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Rays.
- The 26-year-old left-hander last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Boston Red Sox, when he started and went 4 2/3 innings.
- In his 10 appearances last season he finished with a 6.43 ERA and a 1.886 WHIP, putting together a 2-5 record.
