Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rays - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Keibert Ruiz (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Washington Nationals face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Josh Fleming. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rays Starter: Josh Fleming
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate (2022)
- Ruiz hit .251 with 22 doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks.
- In 67 of 112 games last season (59.8%) Ruiz had at least one hit, and in 27 of those contests (24.1%) he picked up more than one.
- Including the 112 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a long ball in six of them (5.4%), leaving the ballpark in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Ruiz drove in a run in 27 of 112 games last season (24.1%), including six occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.4%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- He scored in 30 of 112 games last season (26.8%), including scoring more than once in 2.7% of his games (three times).
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|54
|.263
|AVG
|.240
|.303
|OBP
|.321
|.348
|SLG
|.372
|11
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|23
|24/9
|K/BB
|26/21
|3
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|55
|36 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|31 (56.4%)
|15 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (21.8%)
|13 (22.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (30.9%)
|3 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.5%)
|11 (19.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (29.1%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.41).
- Rays pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- Fleming makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 26-year-old southpaw, started and went 4 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox.
- In 10 games last season he put together a 2-5 record and had a 6.43 ERA and a 1.886 WHIP.
