Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rays - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas, who went 0-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Josh Fleming and the Tampa Bay Rays at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rays.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rays Starter: Josh Fleming
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Lane Thomas At The Plate (2022)
- Thomas put together 120 hits and a .301 on-base percentage while slugging .404.
- In 58.2% of his 146 games last season, Thomas picked up a hit. He also had 30 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2022 (15 of 146), including 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.3% of his 146 games a year ago, Thomas drove in a run (37 times). He also had 11 games with multiple RBIs (7.5%), and three or more RBIs in three games.
- In 34.2% of his games last year (50 of 146), he scored at least a run, and in 10 (6.8%) he scored two or more runs.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|72
|.181
|AVG
|.293
|.252
|OBP
|.344
|.315
|SLG
|.481
|17
|XBH
|28
|7
|HR
|10
|14
|RBI
|38
|63/22
|K/BB
|69/19
|1
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|75
|33 (46.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|52 (69.3%)
|8 (11.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|22 (29.3%)
|21 (29.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|29 (38.7%)
|7 (9.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (10.7%)
|11 (15.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|26 (34.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rays pitching staff ranked 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- Fleming will make his first start of the season for the Rays.
- The 26-year-old lefty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Boston Red Sox, when he started and went 4 2/3 innings.
- Over his 10 appearances last season he compiled a 2-5 record, had a 6.43 ERA, and a 1.886 WHIP.
