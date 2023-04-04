Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rays - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Josh Fleming and the Tampa Bay Rays at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Rays Starter: Josh Fleming
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Luis Garcia At The Plate (2022)
- Garcia hit .275 with 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 12 walks.
- In 69.9% of his 93 games last season, Garcia got a hit. He also had 26 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He hit a long ball in seven games a year ago (out of 93 opportunities, 7.5%), going deep in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 34.4% of his games a year ago (32 of 93), Garcia drove in a run. In seven of those games (7.5%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.
- He came around to score 25 times in 93 games (26.9%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (3.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|.328
|AVG
|.226
|.355
|OBP
|.241
|.466
|SLG
|.355
|16
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|19
|35/8
|K/BB
|49/4
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|37 (80.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|28 (59.6%)
|16 (34.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (21.3%)
|14 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (23.4%)
|4 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (6.4%)
|18 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (29.8%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
- Rays pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (15th in baseball).
- Fleming makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
- The 26-year-old lefty started and threw 4 2/3 innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Boston Red Sox.
- Last season he finished with a 6.43 ERA and a 1.886 WHIP over his 10 games, compiling a 2-5 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.