Tuesday's game between the Washington Nationals (1-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays (4-0) at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Nationals coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:05 PM on April 4.

The Rays will give the nod to Josh Fleming versus the Nationals and Chad Kuhl.

Nationals vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Nationals vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Nationals 5, Rays 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals won in 47, or 33.3%, of the 141 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last season, Washington came away with a win 30 times in 86 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Last season Washington had the No. 26 offense in MLB action, scoring 3.7 runs per game (603 total runs).

The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.01).

