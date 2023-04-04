Victor Robles Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rays - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Victor Robles (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Washington Nationals face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Josh Fleming. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rays Starter: Josh Fleming
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Victor Robles At The Plate (2022)
- Robles hit .221 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 17 walks.
- Robles picked up a base hit in 61 of 132 games last season (46.2%), with more than one hit in 16 of them (12.1%).
- He homered in six games a year ago (out of 132 opportunities, 4.5%), going deep in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Robles drove in a run in 17.4% of his 132 games last season, with more than one RBI in 3.8% of those games (five). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He scored a run in 36 of 132 games last season, with multiple runs in five of those games.
Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|57
|.230
|AVG
|.212
|.270
|OBP
|.270
|.342
|SLG
|.274
|10
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|12
|50/8
|K/BB
|54/9
|8
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|64
|36 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (39.1%)
|6 (8.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (15.6%)
|21 (30.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (23.4%)
|5 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.6%)
|14 (20.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (14.1%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrendered 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
- Fleming makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 26-year-old southpaw, started and went 4 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox.
- Over his 10 appearances last season he finished with a 6.43 ERA and a 1.886 WHIP, putting together a 2-5 record.
