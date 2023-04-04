On Tuesday, Victor Robles (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Washington Nationals face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Josh Fleming. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rays Starter: Josh Fleming

Josh Fleming TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Robles? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Victor Robles At The Plate (2022)

Robles hit .221 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 17 walks.

Robles picked up a base hit in 61 of 132 games last season (46.2%), with more than one hit in 16 of them (12.1%).

He homered in six games a year ago (out of 132 opportunities, 4.5%), going deep in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.

Robles drove in a run in 17.4% of his 132 games last season, with more than one RBI in 3.8% of those games (five). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He scored a run in 36 of 132 games last season, with multiple runs in five of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 60 GP 57 .230 AVG .212 .270 OBP .270 .342 SLG .274 10 XBH 8 5 HR 1 21 RBI 12 50/8 K/BB 54/9 8 SB 7 Home Away 68 GP 64 36 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (39.1%) 6 (8.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (15.6%) 21 (30.9%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (23.4%) 5 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.6%) 14 (20.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (14.1%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)