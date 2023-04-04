The Milwaukee Bucks (56-22) hit the court against the Washington Wizards (34-44) as double-digit, 13.5-point favorites on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and BSWI. The point total for the matchup is set at 231.5.

Wizards vs. Bucks Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: NBCS-DC and BSWI
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -13.5 231.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

  • Washington has played 31 games this season that ended with a combined score over 231.5 points.
  • The average total for Washington's games this season is 226.8 points, 4.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • Washington's ATS record is 37-40-0 this year.
  • The Wizards have been underdogs in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (33.3%) in those contests.
  • Washington has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +625.
  • Washington has an implied victory probability of 13.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Wizards vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Bucks vs Wizards Total Facts
Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 33 42.3% 117 230 113 226.9 227.4
Wizards 31 39.7% 113 230 113.9 226.9 225.8

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

  • Washington has a 4-5 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • The Wizards have hit the over in six of their last 10 outings.
  • Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .447 (17-21-0). Away, it is .500 (20-19-0).
  • The Wizards put up an average of 113 points per game, the same as the Bucks allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 113 points, Washington is 25-12 against the spread and 24-13 overall.

Wizards vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Bucks and Wizards Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 43-35 2-2 40-38
Wizards 37-40 0-0 41-37

Wizards vs. Bucks Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Bucks Wizards
117
Points Scored (PG)
 113
7
NBA Rank (PPG)
 23
33-13
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 25-12
41-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 24-13
113
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.9
14
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 16
27-14
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 29-18
35-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 29-18

