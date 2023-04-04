Wizards vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (56-22) hit the court against the Washington Wizards (34-44) as double-digit, 13.5-point favorites on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and BSWI. The point total for the matchup is set at 231.5.
Wizards vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: NBCS-DC and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-13.5
|231.5
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington has played 31 games this season that ended with a combined score over 231.5 points.
- The average total for Washington's games this season is 226.8 points, 4.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Washington's ATS record is 37-40-0 this year.
- The Wizards have been underdogs in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (33.3%) in those contests.
- Washington has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +625.
- Washington has an implied victory probability of 13.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Wizards vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|33
|42.3%
|117
|230
|113
|226.9
|227.4
|Wizards
|31
|39.7%
|113
|230
|113.9
|226.9
|225.8
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Washington has a 4-5 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over its last 10 contests.
- The Wizards have hit the over in six of their last 10 outings.
- Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .447 (17-21-0). Away, it is .500 (20-19-0).
- The Wizards put up an average of 113 points per game, the same as the Bucks allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 113 points, Washington is 25-12 against the spread and 24-13 overall.
Wizards vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|43-35
|2-2
|40-38
|Wizards
|37-40
|0-0
|41-37
Wizards vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Bucks
|Wizards
|117
|113
|7
|23
|33-13
|25-12
|41-5
|24-13
|113
|113.9
|14
|16
|27-14
|29-18
|35-6
|29-18
