The Milwaukee Bucks (56-22) take the court against the Washington Wizards (34-44) on April 4, 2023.

Wizards vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Bally Sports

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards are shooting 48.6% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 45.3% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Washington has a 28-27 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Wizards are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 10th.

The Wizards' 113 points per game are equal to what the Bucks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 113 points, Washington is 24-13.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

The Wizards average 114 points per game at home, two more than away (112). On defense they give up 114.1 per game, 0.5 more than away (113.6).

Washington gives up 114.1 points per game at home, and 113.6 on the road.

The Wizards pick up 0.9 more assists per game at home (25.8) than away (24.9).

Wizards Injuries