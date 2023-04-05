On Wednesday, Dominic Smith (on the back of going 0-for-5) and the Washington Nationals face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Rays.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Dominic Smith At The Plate (2022)

Smith hit .194 with 10 doubles, a triple and 12 walks.

In 18 of 58 games last season (31.0%) Smith got at least one hit, and in six of those contests (10.3%) he picked up two or more.

Including all 58 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

Smith picked up an RBI in 11 games last year out 58 (19.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.6%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He crossed home in 10 of 58 games a year ago (17.2%), including one multi-run game.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 22 GP 27 .250 AVG .154 .338 OBP .230 .339 SLG .244 5 XBH 6 0 HR 0 9 RBI 8 14/6 K/BB 23/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 33 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (30.3%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.1%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (21.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (15.2%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)