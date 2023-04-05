Wizards vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Washington Wizards (34-45) are big, 10.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (40-39) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-DC.
Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-DC
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Wizards vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Hawks 118 - Wizards 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 10.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (233.5)
- The Wizards' .456 ATS win percentage (36-40-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .430 mark (34-43-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- As a 10.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Washington is 3-1 against the spread compared to the 2-0 ATS record Atlanta racks up as a 10.5-point favorite.
- Atlanta's games have gone over the total 54.4% of the time this season (43 out of 79), which is more often than Washington's games have (40 out of 79).
- The Hawks have a .609 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (28-18) this season while the Wizards have a .327 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (17-35).
Wizards Performance Insights
- Washington puts up 113.2 points per game and allow 114.2, ranking them 20th in the NBA on offense and 17th on defense.
- At 25.4 assists per game, the Wizards are 13th in the league.
- With 11.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36% from beyond the arc, the Wizards are 20th and 17th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.
- In 2022-23, Washington has taken 36.4% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27% of Washington's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 73% have been 2-pointers.
