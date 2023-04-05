On Wednesday, Ildemaro Vargas (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Washington Nationals play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ildemaro Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate (2022)

  • Vargas hit .263 with 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.
  • Vargas picked up at least one hit 40 times last season in 63 games played (63.5%), including multiple hits on 13 occasions (20.6%).
  • He homered in 6.3% of his games last year (four of 63), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Vargas drove in a run in 31.7% of his 63 games last year, with more than one RBI in 4.8% of those contests (three).
  • In 18 of 63 games last season he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
30 GP 32
.253 AVG .273
.302 OBP .296
.354 SLG .427
6 XBH 12
2 HR 2
10 RBI 13
10/6 K/BB 13/2
2 SB 1
Home Away
30 GP 33
19 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (63.6%)
4 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (27.3%)
8 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (30.3%)
2 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.1%)
10 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (30.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rays pitching staff was 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (15th in the league).
  • The Rays will look to McClanahan (1-0) in his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .833 WHIP ranks 26th, and 9 K/9 ranks 34th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.