Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rays - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Joey Meneses At The Plate (2022)
- Meneses hit .324 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks.
- Meneses picked up at least one hit 44 times last year in 56 games played (78.6%), including multiple hits on 21 occasions (37.5%).
- He hit a long ball in 23.2% of his games last season (56 in all), going deep in 5.4% of his plate appearances.
- Meneses drove in a run in 21 of 56 games last season (37.5%), with two or more RBIz in nine of those games (16.1%).
- In 46.4% of his games last season (26 of 56), he scored at least a run, and in five (8.9%) he scored two or more runs.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|30
|.317
|AVG
|.331
|.378
|OBP
|.366
|.545
|SLG
|.579
|13
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|8
|15
|RBI
|19
|24/9
|K/BB
|28/8
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|30
|19 (73.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (83.3%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (40.0%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (50.0%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (26.7%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (43.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- McClanahan (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his second this season.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the lefty threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 26th in WHIP (.833), and 34th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
