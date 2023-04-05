How to Watch the Nationals vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Washington Nationals will send Shane McClanahan and Patrick Corbin to the hill, respectively, on Wednesday at Nationals Park. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 136 home runs ranked 28th in MLB last season.
- The Nationals ranked 24th in the majors with a .377 team slugging percentage.
- Washington had a team batting average of .248 last season, which ranked 11th among MLB teams.
- Washington scored 603 runs (just 3.7 per game) last season, which ranked 26th in MLB.
- The Nationals had the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.310).
- Washington had a 7.8 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 23rd in the majors.
- Nationals pitchers had a combined ERA of 5.01 last year, which ranked 29th in MLB.
- Washington had a combined WHIP of 1.437 as a pitching staff, which was third-worst in baseball last season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Corbin heads to the mound for the Nationals to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he threw three innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Braves
|L 7-2
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Max Fried
|4/1/2023
|Braves
|L 7-1
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Spencer Strider
|4/2/2023
|Braves
|W 4-1
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Jared Shuster
|4/3/2023
|Rays
|L 6-2
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Drew Rasmussen
|4/4/2023
|Rays
|L 10-6
|Home
|Chad Kuhl
|Josh Fleming
|4/5/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Shane McClanahan
|4/6/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Kyle Freeland
|4/7/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|José Ureña
|4/8/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Austin Gomber
|4/9/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Chad Kuhl
|Ryan Feltner
|4/10/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|José Suarez
