Stone Garrett is back in the lineup for the Washington Nationals and will face Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays April 5 at 1:05 PM ET.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Stone Garrett At The Plate (2022)

  • Garrett hit .276 with eight doubles, four home runs and three walks.
  • In 14 of 27 games last season (51.9%) Garrett had at least one hit, and in seven of those contests (25.9%) he picked up two or more.
  • He hit a long ball in four games a year ago (out of 27 opportunities, 14.8%), going deep in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Garrett drove in a run in seven games last year out 27 (25.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (11.1%).
  • He scored in 10 of 27 games last season (37.0%), including scoring more than once in 11.1% of his games (three times).

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
14 GP 12
.308 AVG .243
.341 OBP .275
.538 SLG .541
5 XBH 7
2 HR 2
4 RBI 6
10/1 K/BB 17/2
0 SB 3
Home Away
14 GP 13
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
  • The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
  • Rays pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
  • McClanahan (1-0) gets the start for the Rays, his second of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 26th in WHIP (.833), and 34th in K/9 (9).
