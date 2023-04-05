Stone Garrett is back in the lineup for the Washington Nationals and will face Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays April 5 at 1:05 PM ET.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Stone Garrett At The Plate (2022)

Garrett hit .276 with eight doubles, four home runs and three walks.

In 14 of 27 games last season (51.9%) Garrett had at least one hit, and in seven of those contests (25.9%) he picked up two or more.

He hit a long ball in four games a year ago (out of 27 opportunities, 14.8%), going deep in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Garrett drove in a run in seven games last year out 27 (25.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (11.1%).

He scored in 10 of 27 games last season (37.0%), including scoring more than once in 11.1% of his games (three times).

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 14 GP 12 .308 AVG .243 .341 OBP .275 .538 SLG .541 5 XBH 7 2 HR 2 4 RBI 6 10/1 K/BB 17/2 0 SB 3 Home Away 14 GP 13 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

