The Washington Wizards (34-45) are heavy, 10.5-point underdogs as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (40-39) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-DC.

Wizards vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and NBCS-DC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -10.5 -

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

In the Wizards' 79 games with a set total, 42 have hit the over (53.2%).

Washington is 38-40-0 against the spread this year.

The Wizards have been victorious in 17, or 32.7%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has not won as an underdog of +425 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Washington has an implied victory probability of 19% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Wizards vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Hawks vs Wizards Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 0 0% 118.1 231.3 117.9 232.1 233.5 Wizards 0 0% 113.2 231.3 114.2 232.1 225.9

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Washington has a 4-5 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Wizards have gone over the total seven times.

Washington has performed better against the spread away (20-19-0) than at home (18-21-0) this year.

The Wizards put up an average of 113.2 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 117.9 the Hawks allow.

When it scores more than 117.9 points, Washington is 20-9 against the spread and 19-10 overall.

Wizards vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Hawks and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 35-44 2-2 44-35 Wizards 38-40 3-1 42-37

Wizards vs. Hawks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Hawks Wizards 118.1 Points Scored (PG) 113.2 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 20 28-22 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 20-9 33-17 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-10 117.9 Points Allowed (PG) 114.2 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 23-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-24 25-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 31-25

