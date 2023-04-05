The Washington Wizards (34-45) have six players on the injury report for their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (40-39) at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, April 5 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Wizards' last outing on Tuesday ended in a 140-128 loss to the Bucks. Kendrick Nunn's team-leading 24 points paced the Wizards in the losing effort.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kristaps Porzingis PF Out Illness 23.2 8.4 2.7 Monte Morris PG Out Ankle 10.3 3.4 5.3 Bradley Beal SG Out Knee 23.2 3.9 5.4 Kyle Kuzma PF Out Ankle 21.2 7.3 3.7 Delon Wright PG Out Illness 7.2 3.5 3.9 Deni Avdija SF Out Elbow 9.2 6.4 2.8

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Trae Young: Questionable (Illness), Bogdan Bogdanovic: Questionable (Knee), De'Andre Hunter: Out (Knee)

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and NBCS-DC

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Wizards Season Insights

The Wizards score only 4.7 fewer points per game (113.2) than the Hawks give up to opponents (117.9).

Washington has put together a 19-10 record in games it scores more than 117.9 points.

The Wizards are compiling 114.4 points per contest in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 113.2.

Washington makes 11.4 three-pointers per game (20th in the league) at a 36% rate (17th in NBA), compared to the 12 its opponents make, shooting 36.7% from deep.

The Wizards average 111.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (20th in league), and allow 114.8 points per 100 possessions (24th in NBA).

Wizards vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -11.5 234

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.