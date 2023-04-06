Capitals vs. Canadiens: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two struggling teams meet when the Washington Capitals (34-34-9) go on the road to play the Montreal Canadiens (30-42-6) at Bell Centre on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NBCS-DC. Both teams have lost four straight.
Capitals vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NBCS-DC
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Capitals (-155)
|Canadiens (+135)
|6.5
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have won 60.6% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (20-13).
- Washington has gone 12-10 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter (54.5% win percentage).
- The Capitals have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this contest.
- Washington and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 34 of 77 games this season.
Capitals vs. Canadiens Rankings
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|238 (20th)
|Goals
|214 (26th)
|239 (14th)
|Goals Allowed
|287 (29th)
|50 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (27th)
|37 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- Six of Washington's past 10 games went over.
- The Capitals and their opponents have averaged 6.7 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Capitals have scored 0.1 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Capitals' 3.1 average goals per game add up to 238 total, which makes them the 20th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Capitals rank 14th in total goals against, allowing 3.1 goals per game (239 total) in league action.
- They're ranked 18th in the league with a -1 goal differential .
