Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Keibert Ruiz -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on April 6 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate (2022)
- Ruiz hit .251 with 22 doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks.
- Ruiz picked up a base hit in 67 out of 112 games last season (59.8%), with multiple hits in 27 of them (24.1%).
- He went yard in 5.4% of his games last year (six of 112), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Ruiz drove in a run in 27 games last season out 112 (24.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (5.4%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He crossed the plate in 30 of 112 games last season (26.8%), including scoring more than once in 2.7% of his games (three times).
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|54
|.263
|AVG
|.240
|.303
|OBP
|.321
|.348
|SLG
|.372
|11
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|23
|24/9
|K/BB
|26/21
|3
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|55
|36 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|31 (56.4%)
|15 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (21.8%)
|13 (22.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (30.9%)
|3 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.5%)
|11 (19.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (29.1%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rockies pitching staff was 29th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.08).
- The Rockies surrendered 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
- Freeland (1-0) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), eighth in WHIP (.667), and 60th in K/9 (1.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
