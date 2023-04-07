The Washington Wizards, with Corey Kispert, match up versus the Miami Heat at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

In a 134-116 loss to the Hawks (his last action) Kispert posted 12 points.

In this piece we'll break down Kispert's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Corey Kispert Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 10.9 17.1 Rebounds 3.5 2.8 3.4 Assists -- 1.2 1.4 PRA 21.5 14.9 21.9 PR -- 13.7 20.5 3PM 3.5 2.2 3.4



Corey Kispert Insights vs. the Heat

Kispert has taken 7.9 shots per game this season and made 3.9 per game, which account for 8.1% and 8.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 17.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

Kispert's opponents, the Heat, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 99 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 18th in possessions per game with 101.4.

On defense, the Heat have conceded 109.7 points per contest, which is second-best in the NBA.

The Heat give up 41.7 rebounds per contest, ranking fifth in the NBA.

The Heat give up 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

The Heat concede 13.2 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

Corey Kispert vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2022 35 5 2 4 1 0 1 11/23/2022 39 8 2 2 2 0 1 11/18/2022 38 17 4 3 5 0 2

