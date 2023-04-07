Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Dominic Smith (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urena. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .261 with two walks.
- In four of six games this year (66.7%), Smith has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In six games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Smith has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rockies have a 4.88 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (nine total, 1.3 per game).
- The Rockies will send Urena (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing hits.
