On Friday, Jeimer Candelario (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urena. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: José Ureña

José Ureña TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is hitting .185 with a double, a home run and two walks.

In four of seven games this year, Candelario has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in one of seven games, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

Candelario has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 1 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings