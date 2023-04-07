Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Jose Urena) at 8:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has a double while hitting .150.
- In three of six games this year, Garcia got a hit, but only one each time.
- In six games played this year, he has not homered.
- Garcia has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.88).
- The Rockies rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (nine total, 1.3 per game).
- The Rockies will send Urena (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up hits.
