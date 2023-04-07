Friday's game between the Colorado Rockies (3-4) and Washington Nationals (1-6) going head-to-head at Coors Field has a projected final score of 7-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rockies, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:40 PM ET on April 7.

The Rockies will give the nod to Jose Urena (0-1) versus the Nationals and MacKenzie Gore (1-0).

Nationals vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Nationals vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rockies 7, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 11.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have won in one of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Washington has a mark of 1-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Washington is No. 28 in MLB play scoring 2.4 runs per game (17 total runs).

The Nationals have the 21st-ranked ERA (5.08) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals Schedule