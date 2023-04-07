When the (1-6) go head to head against the (3-4) at Coors Field on Friday, April 7 at 8:40 PM ET, MacKenzie Gore will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 6).

The favored Rockies have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +100. The total is 11.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Nationals vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Jose Urena - COL (0-1, 15.43 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (1-0, 1.69 ERA)

Nationals vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Nationals versus Rockies game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Nationals (+100) in this matchup, means that you think the Nationals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.00 back.

Nationals vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

The Rockies have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Colorado.

The Nationals have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win one time (14.3%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 1-6 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Nationals vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+145) Jeimer Candelario 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+115) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+140) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+150) Keibert Ruiz 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+145)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +50000 29th 5th

