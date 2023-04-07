Heading into a game against the Miami Heat (43-37), the Washington Wizards (34-46) will be monitoring five players on the injury report. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, April 7 at Capital One Arena.

The Wizards are coming off of a 134-116 loss to the Hawks in their last outing on Wednesday. The Wizards got a team-best 25 points from Daniel Gafford in the loss.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kristaps Porzingis PF Out Illness 23.2 8.4 2.7 Monte Morris PG Out Ankle 10.3 3.4 5.3 Bradley Beal SG Out Knee 23.2 3.9 5.4 Kyle Kuzma PF Out Ankle 21.2 7.3 3.7 Deni Avdija SF Out Elbow 9.2 6.4 2.8

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Kevin Love: Questionable (Rib), Bam Adebayo: Out (Quadricep), Jimmy Butler: Out (Hand), Kyle Lowry: Out (Knee), Max Strus: Questionable (Finger), Tyler Herro: Out (Quadricep), Nikola Jovic: Out (Back)

Wizards vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and BSSUN

Wizards Season Insights

The Wizards' 113.2 points per game are just 3.5 more points than the 109.7 the Heat allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 109.7 points, Washington is 27-24.

While the Wizards are scoring 113.2 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their past 10 games, producing 116.6 a contest.

Washington hits 11.3 three-pointers per game (21st in the league), while its opponents have made 12 on average.

The Wizards rank 20th in the league averaging 111.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 24th, allowing 115 points per 100 possessions.

Wizards vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -4.5 216.5

