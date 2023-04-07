The Miami Heat (43-37) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (34-46) on April 7, 2023 at Capital One Arena.

Wizards vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Bally Sports

Wizards Stats Insights

Washington is 23-19 when it shoots better than 48.3% from the field.

The Wizards are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 19th.

The Wizards put up an average of 113.2 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 109.7 the Heat allow.

Washington has put together a 27-24 record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

At home the Wizards are better offensively, putting up 114.4 points per game, compared to 112.1 on the road. But they're not as good defensively, conceding 114.8 points per game at home, and 114.1 away.

The Wizards collect one more assists per game at home (25.9) than on the road (24.9).

Wizards Injuries