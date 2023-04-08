Capitals vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers (41-31-7, on a five-game winning streak) visit the Washington Capitals (34-35-9, losers of five straight). The contest on Saturday, April 8 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and BSFL.
Capitals vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and BSFL
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-150)
|Capitals (+130)
|-
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have been made an underdog 42 times this season, and won 13, or 31.0%, of those games.
- Washington has gone 4-13, a 23.5% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +130 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Capitals have a 43.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Capitals vs. Panthers Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|279 (3rd)
|Goals
|240 (20th)
|262 (23rd)
|Goals Allowed
|245 (16th)
|62 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|51 (16th)
|70 (29th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|37 (2nd)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- Washington has hit the over in five of its last 10 outings.
- Over their last 10 games, the Capitals and their opponents are scoring 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.3.
- The Capitals have scored 240 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 20th in the NHL.
- The Capitals have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 245 total, which ranks 16th among NHL teams.
- Their 19th-ranked goal differential is -5.
