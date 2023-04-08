The Washington Nationals and Dominic Smith, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI last time out, battle Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .286 with two walks.
  • Smith has had a hit in five of seven games this season (71.4%), including multiple hits three times (42.9%).
  • He has not homered in his seven games this year.
  • Smith has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in three of seven games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies have a 5.29 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow 11 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • The Rockies will look to Gomber (0-1) in his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.