The Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses, who went 2-for-3 with a double last time in action, battle Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

  • Meneses is hitting .219 with two doubles and three walks.
  • Meneses has gotten a hit in five of eight games this season (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In eight games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Meneses has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored in four of eight games so far this year.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 5.29 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (11 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Rockies will look to Gomber (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
