After going 3-for-5 in his most recent game, Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Austin Gomber) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Rockies.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington in slugging percentage (.438) thanks to two extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 100th in the league in slugging.

In 75.0% of his eight games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

In eight games played this season, he has not homered.

Thomas has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings