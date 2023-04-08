Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luis Garcia -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on April 8 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rockies.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has a double while hitting .208.
- Garcia has had a base hit in four of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Garcia has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.29).
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (11 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies will send Gomber (0-1) to make his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
