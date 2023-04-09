Alex Call -- 2-for-5 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Ryan Feltner on the mound, on April 9 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Rockies.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Alex Call At The Plate

  • Call is hitting .261 with a double, a home run and six walks.
  • In three of seven games this year (42.9%), Call has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • In four games this year (57.1%), Call has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In three of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 5.49 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (12 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Feltner (0-1) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his second start this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
