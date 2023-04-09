Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Call -- 2-for-5 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Ryan Feltner on the mound, on April 9 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Rockies.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .261 with a double, a home run and six walks.
- In three of seven games this year (42.9%), Call has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- In four games this year (57.1%), Call has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In three of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.49 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (12 total, 1.3 per game).
- Feltner (0-1) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his second start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
