On Sunday, C.J. Abrams (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Washington Nationals play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Feltner. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has seven hits, which is best among Washington hitters this season, while batting .269 with three extra-base hits.

Abrams has reached base via a hit in three games this season (of eight played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Abrams has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in three of eight games so far this season.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings